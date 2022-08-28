Ten drug peddlers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested ten drug peddlers and recovered Hashish and liquor from their possession during a crackdown launched by the police in the last 24 hours across the district.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested ten drug peddlers Imran, Ahsan, Naeem, Khurram, Nasir and others. The police have also recovered over five kilogram Hashish and liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, however, the CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers to continue crackdown against drug dealers under the vision to make city drugs free, police sources added.