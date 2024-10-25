Open Menu

Ten FC Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In D.I Khan

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Ten FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in D.I Khan  

Soldiers embrace martyrdom when terrorists targeted Zam FC checkpoint using heavy weaponry

DI. Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) Ten soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary have embraced martyrdom when Khawarij terrorists launched an attack on an FC checkpoint in Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan.

During the assault, terrorists targeted the Zam FC checkpoint using heavy weaponry.

According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Interior, the FC soldiers stood firm and courageously fought back, ultimately sacrificing their lives to protect the checkpoint and thwart the terrorists’ assault.

Among the martyrs, six soldiers hailed from South Waziristan, while four were from the Karak district.

Three FC personnel were also wounded during the exchange of fire with the attackers.

