Ten Feeders Completed To Provide Electricity In FDA City

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr Zahid Ikram said on Tuesday that 10 feeders had been completed to provide electricity in FDA City.

Reviewing development projects in FDA City during a meeting, he said the development pace was in full swing to facilitate the residents of FDA City as early as possible.

He said that installation of 10 feeders including 8 residential feeders and 2 commercial was completed, whereas, 8 other feeders would also be installed in the city very soon.

He said that installation of 4 feeders would be completed up to January, whereas remaining feeders would be made functional till June 2023.

He said the FDA City had invited tenders for the installation of electrification material including electricity poles, wires, etc. and the project would be completed on war-footing.

He directed the management of FDA City to update him about progress report of development projects in the city so that unnecessary delay could be averted in the larger interest of the general public.

Director Planning & Development Asim Mehmood, Directors Estate Management Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Junaid Hasan Manj, Deputy Director Asad Majeed,Deputy Director Engineering Sanwal Malik and others were also present inthe meeting.

