Ten gamblers arrested during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 20,860, 03 mobile phones, snooker sticks and balls from their possession during an operation here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

Those arrested were identified as Umar, Kamran, Shehbaz, Zubair, Shehryar, Imran, Vishal, Samir, Asher and Adil.

Bani police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root cause of crime and strict action will be continued against anti-social elements.

Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested 38 professional beggars in its ongoing crackdown raids conducted on the direction of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

According to the Police spokesperson, on the orders of the CPO, the in-charge beggar's squads along with their respective teams launched action against professional beggars.

The arrested 38 beggars were locked up in different police stations in Rawalpindi.