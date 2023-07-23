Ten gamblers held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday arrested ten gamblers and recovered stake money besides mobile phones and liquor from their possession.

A special team comprising officials of Lohari Gate police was constituted which conducted a raid and arrested notorious gambler Nasir aka Kalia with his accomplices and recovered stake money Rs 51,000, ten mobile phones and liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Nasir, Zameer, Nadeem, Awais, Khurram, Zaheer, Moharam,Wasif, Shahbaz and Jahangir.

A case has been registered against the accused.