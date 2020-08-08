Ten gamblers held, stake money recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested ten gamblers and also recovered stake money Rs 13000 from their possession.

According to police sources, SHO Alpa police station sub-inspector Muhammad Amin alongwith police team on tip- off raided and arrested ten gamblers included Mustansir Hussain, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Faisal, Manzoor and others.

Case was registered against the accused with Alpa police station and legal action started against them.

