Ten gamblers held with stake money

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Cantonment Police on Friday arrested ten gamblers and recovered stake money and mobile phones from their possession.

Police said that the team conducted raid at old civil line and nabbed 10 gamblers who were busy in playing cards and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 76,000 and 3 mobile phones from them.

They were identified as-Imran Saleem, Shafique, Mobeen,Javed,Tayyab,Zahid,Sajjad,Ismail,Zaheer and Ishaq.

Cases were registered while police launched investigation.