Ten Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered In A Month: DPO

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 08:10 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Police have busted 10 criminal gangs and arrested 27 members of these gangs during a special crackdown launched across the district during a month.

This was disclosed by District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Muhammad Tariq Aziz while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

He said that strict action was being ensured against criminals to make district crime free. He said that the police have busted ten Inter-district notorious criminal gangs and arrested 27 criminals of these gangs. Police have also recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 5.3 million during the crackdown, he added.

The district police officer maintained that 85 cases of dacoity, robbery, vehicle snatching and theft have been traced in a month and valuables of worth Rs 11.

3 million have been recovered.

During the crackdown, 130 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes have also been apprehended, he added.

The DPO furthered said that 88 kg Hashish, six kg heroin, 3764 litre liquor and ten kg opium have been recovered while 16 distilleries have also been unearthed.

Later, a ceremony was organized in which the recovered valuables were handed over to the owners.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Masroor Anwar, MNA PML (N) Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmed, MPA Mian Saqib Khursheed and others also attended the ceremony.

