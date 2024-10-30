Open Menu

Ten Gangsters Arrested, Looted Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested its ten members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched in premises of Sadar police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested its ten members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched in premises of Sadar police station.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Sadar police under the supervision of SHO Irfan Faiz, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in snatching cash, jewellery and other valuables from citizens at gunpoint.

The police busted the notorious Akram alias Akari gang and arrested its ten members including the ring leader Akram alias Akari, Waleed, Ismail, Asghar, Asif, Fahad, Nadeem Gul, Danish, Yousuf and Asif Ali.

The police have also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 430,000, motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

KU develops curricula to address current, future n ..

KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

6 minutes ago
 Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

5 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

5 minutes ago
 IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

5 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

5 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

5 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

18 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

18 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

40 minutes ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

40 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of yo ..

Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah

2 minutes ago
 PPP stresses fortifying judiciary with 26th Consti ..

PPP stresses fortifying judiciary with 26th Constitutional Amendment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan