Ten Gangsters Arrested, Looted Valuables Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested its ten members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched in premises of Sadar police station
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested its ten members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched in premises of Sadar police station.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Sadar police under the supervision of SHO Irfan Faiz, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in snatching cash, jewellery and other valuables from citizens at gunpoint.
The police busted the notorious Akram alias Akari gang and arrested its ten members including the ring leader Akram alias Akari, Waleed, Ismail, Asghar, Asif, Fahad, Nadeem Gul, Danish, Yousuf and Asif Ali.
The police have also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 430,000, motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.
Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
PPP stresses fortifying judiciary with 26th Constitutional Amendment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital5 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari5 minutes ago
-
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab5 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered5 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 1918 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA18 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements40 minutes ago
-
Accused of double murder case gets capital punishment2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah2 minutes ago
-
PPP stresses fortifying judiciary with 26th Constitutional Amendment2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews polio vaccination campaign2 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to combat smog, says Marriyum Aurangzeb3 minutes ago