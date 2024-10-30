Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested its ten members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched in premises of Sadar police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested its ten members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched in premises of Sadar police station.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Sadar police under the supervision of SHO Irfan Faiz, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in snatching cash, jewellery and other valuables from citizens at gunpoint.

The police busted the notorious Akram alias Akari gang and arrested its ten members including the ring leader Akram alias Akari, Waleed, Ismail, Asghar, Asif, Fahad, Nadeem Gul, Danish, Yousuf and Asif Ali.

The police have also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 430,000, motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.