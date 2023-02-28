Ten gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested ten robbers of three gangs and recovered illicit weapons, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Balochni police conducted a raid and arrested 4 dacoits of a gang including ring leader Aftab aka Fabi, Usman, Habib, etc.

Similarly, Satiana police arrested three dacoits of a Hajji Muhammad gang.

Whereas, Dijkot police arrested three outlaws of another gang identified as Zeeshan, Muhammad Ali, etc. The police recovered 5 motorcycles, 10 pistols, mobile phones,cash and other valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.