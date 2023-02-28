UrduPoint.com

Ten Gangsters Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Ten gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested ten robbers of three gangs and recovered illicit weapons, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Balochni police conducted a raid and arrested 4 dacoits of a gang including ring leader Aftab aka Fabi, Usman, Habib, etc.

Similarly, Satiana police arrested three dacoits of a Hajji Muhammad gang.

Whereas, Dijkot police arrested three outlaws of another gang identified as Zeeshan, Muhammad Ali, etc. The police recovered 5 motorcycles, 10 pistols, mobile phones,cash and other valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’

49 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation do ..

Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation donates AED2 million to &#039;Br ..

1 hour ago
 Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF p ..

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF programme

1 hour ago
 Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwa ..

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamab ..

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in ..

Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.