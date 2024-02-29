Ten held for arranging a dance party

At least ten people, among them transgender, were arrested for arranging a dance party in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Statio

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At least ten people, among them transgender, were arrested for arranging a dance party in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Thursday. Police sources said that acting on a tip that a dance party was being arranged in connection with a marriage ceremony in violation of the Sound Act, a police party raided the venue and arrested ten people.

