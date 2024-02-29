Open Menu

Ten Held For Arranging A Dance Party

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Ten held for arranging a dance party

At least ten people, among them transgender, were arrested for arranging a dance party in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Statio

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At least ten people, among them transgender, were arrested for arranging a dance party in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Thursday. Police sources said that acting on a tip that a dance party was being arranged in connection with a marriage ceremony in violation of the Sound Act, a police party raided the venue and arrested ten people. 

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Marriage

Recent Stories

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings ..

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

2 minutes ago
 Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio c ..

Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 PMDC to work closely with ACCME

PMDC to work closely with ACCME

2 minutes ago
 UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

4 minutes ago
 CPC leadership discusses draft government work rep ..

CPC leadership discusses draft government work report

4 minutes ago
 PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

4 minutes ago
Chad government on alert after attack on security ..

Chad government on alert after attack on security services

7 minutes ago
 Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during exp ..

Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..

15 minutes ago
 NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of c ..

NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation

19 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI lea ..

May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases

10 minutes ago
 Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, ..

Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM's election on Saturday

Balochistan CM's election on Saturday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan