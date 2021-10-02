Ten held for doing wheelie in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Traffic police arrested ten youth for doing wheelie from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Traffic police arrested ten youth for doing wheelie from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the City Traffic Police said on Saturday that during a vigorous campaign against the wheelie doers, the anti-wheelie squads nabbed ten youth for showing off stunts on motorcycles from different areas and locked them behindthe bars.

The accused are Zohaib, Abdur Rehman, Ammar, Ahmad, Nazim Ali, Mueez and Arif, etc.