UrduPoint.com

Ten Held For Doing Wheelie In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 02:44 PM

Ten held for doing wheelie in faisalabad

Traffic police arrested ten youth for doing wheelie from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Traffic police arrested ten youth for doing wheelie from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the City Traffic Police said on Saturday that during a vigorous campaign against the wheelie doers, the anti-wheelie squads nabbed ten youth for showing off stunts on motorcycles from different areas and locked them behindthe bars.

The accused are Zohaib, Abdur Rehman, Ammar, Ahmad, Nazim Ali, Mueez and Arif, etc.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Abdur Rehman From

Recent Stories

Collective efforts needed to get rid of drug menac ..

Collective efforts needed to get rid of drug menace: IGP

26 minutes ago
 Farmers should prepare land to start wheat cultiva ..

Farmers should prepare land to start wheat cultivation from November

23 minutes ago
 Electricity connection of FIEDMC police station cu ..

Electricity connection of FIEDMC police station cut

23 minutes ago
 Russian, US Officials to Discuss Mutual Recognitio ..

Russian, US Officials to Discuss Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccine Certific ..

23 minutes ago
 Police seize 4,000 kites, set on fire

Police seize 4,000 kites, set on fire

46 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan expresses dismay at unfair treatment ..

PM Imran Khan expresses dismay at unfair treatment of Pakistan over Afghan situa ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.