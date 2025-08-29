Open Menu

Ten Held For Power Stealing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Ten held for power stealing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday caught 10 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught ten accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Dilawar Ali,Arshad,Abu Abida,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq , Aoun Muhammad and others.

The police registered cases against pilferers.

Recent Stories

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

3 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

5 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

15 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

15 hours ago
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

15 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

15 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

15 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

15 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

15 hours ago
 NAPA to suspends classes and performances

NAPA to suspends classes and performances

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan