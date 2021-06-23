Ten held for putting up resistance in encroachment operation

(@FahadShabbir)

Local police arrested around ten people over putting up resistance during encroachment operation launched here to vacate public property on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Local police arrested around ten people over putting up resistance during encroachment operation launched here to vacate public property on Wednesday.

Operation was conducted to erase illegal construction found at Chota Bund on direction of High Court Multan bench. A large number of police personnel accompanied Assistant Commissioner to retrieve the area from the occupants.

The squad bulldozed walls of the houses built unfairly on the occasion.

Earlier, local citizens had filed application through lawyer Muhammed Naqi in Multan High Court against occupational mafia which held control at Chota Band.

Resultantly, AC Abida Farid, SDO Canal, Naib Tehsildar Chaudhary Muhammed Shakeel, SHO Khan Garh Police Station alongwith heavy contingent of police reached out to the place to retrieve it from occupation, on the court direction.