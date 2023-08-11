Ten held for torturing youngster

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Sargodha police on Friday arrested 10 suspects for torturing a youngster and uploading torture video on face book and social media.

Jhal Chakian police said that Muhammad Shehbaz of moza Marri had an old enmity with Masib and his other nine friends including Amjed, Haseeb, Nouman, Abdul Rehman and others.

On the day of incident, they all tortured Shehbaz physically and uploaded video on face book and other social media sources.

Police arrested all the accused and registered a case against them.