Ten Held In Combing Operation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:10 PM

As many as 10 accused were arrested by police during a combing operation conducted in Ibrahim Hyderi area of Malir on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 10 accused were arrested by police during a combing operation conducted in Ibrahim Hyderi area of Malir on Wednesday.

According to an official, during the operation drug peddlers, criminals involved in attacks on police and others were arrested.

Personnel of Rapid Response Force also participated in the operation. Police recovered 6kg fine quality hashish and over 10kg of gutka/mawa from possession of arrested accused.

Arrested were identified as Farhan, Ibrahim, Zulfiqar, Abdul Hafeez, Muhammad Usman, Abdul Khaliq, Usman, Imran and Siddiq Bangali.

Further investigations were underway.

