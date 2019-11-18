Ten held in drive against profiteers in Peshawar

The district administration is taking concrete measures to provide essential commodities to masses at affordable prices as per prescribed rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to provide essential commodities to masses at affordable prices as per prescribed rates.

As part of such efforts, the concerned staff of the district administration paid surprise visit to various shops at Nothia bazaar and ten profiteers for overcharging customers.

They said every possible effort would be made to extend relief to masses and profiteers would be dealt with sternly. They also urged shopkeepers to display price list at prominent places at their shops and sell items accordingly.

They said the administration would not yield to any pressure and drive against profiteers would continue indiscriminately.