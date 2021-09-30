Ten held over profiteering

Price control magistrates Thursday arrested ten shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :price control magistrates Thursday arrested ten shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including chak 43-NB, Farishta chowk,Sultan pur, kabari bazar and found violations at 10 points.

They arrested shopkeepers --Muhammad Imran,Fiyyaz,Tahir,Shoukat, Maqsood,Irfan,Qayyum,Muhammad Waseem,Daniyal and Muhammad Bilal.

The magistrates also imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.