Ten held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested ten accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 accused and recovered 70 liter liquor, 6 pistols 30 bore and 2 guns 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Shakeel, Bilal, Shamsher, Kaleem, Amir, Farman, Imran and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.