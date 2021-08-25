UrduPoint.com

Ten Held With Contraband

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:27 PM

Ten held with contraband

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested ten people including a woman and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested ten people including a woman and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 accused and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish, 70 litres liquor, 3 pistols and a gun from them.

The accused were identified as Amir Shahzad, Safiya Rani, Daniyal, Muhammad Akram, Iqbal, Naveed,Nawaz, Arif, Abid and Ijaz.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

