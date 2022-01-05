Ten held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Police arrested ten accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

Police on Wednesday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 10 accused and recovered 75 litres liquor, five pistols 30 bore, two guns 12 bore and a rifle 223 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Yusuf, Sabir, Irfan, Adnan, Zaigham Shah, Zeeshan,Saleem Akhter, Sufiyan, Bilal Hassan and Muhammad Iqbal.

Cases have been registered against the accused.