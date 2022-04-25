UrduPoint.com

Ten Held With Contraband

Published April 25, 2022

Ten held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 10 accused and recovered 1.

4 kg hashish, 50 liters of liquor and five pistols 30-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Irfan, Fazal, Zafar Iqbal, Mubhashar, Naveed,Sufiyan, Rizwan, Abid, Shahid and Sheraz.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

