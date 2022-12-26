UrduPoint.com

Ten Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) ::Police on Monday claimed to have arrested ten accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed 10 criminals and recovered 84 liters liquor and 03 pistols 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Arshad, Sarfraz, Rehamat, Bilal, Nadeem, Zaheer, Amir, Azhar, Nasir and Nadeem.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

