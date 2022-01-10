UrduPoint.com

Ten Held With Liquor, Weapons

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 06:34 PM

Ten held with liquor, weapons

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested ten accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested ten accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 10 accused and recovered 130 litres liquor, 3 pistols 30 bore and a gun 12 bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Boota, Imran, Nazir, Usman, Mujahid,Saqlain, Safdar Iqbal, Waqas, Azhar Abbas and Aqib.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

