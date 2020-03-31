Ten Houses Turn To Ashes As Fire Breaks Out In Tharparkar Village
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:23 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Over 10 houses reduced to ashes as fire erupted in a village Roheelo of Kaloi Taluk on Tuesday.
According to details 10 mud houses of Nohrio community were gutted after fire suddenly erupted in the village.
However, no human loss was reported in the incident.