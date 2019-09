At least ten persons were injured in twin blasts at Khaizi Chowk near Western Bypass area of Quetta on Thursday evening

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :At least ten persons were injured in twin blasts at Khaizi Chowk near Western Bypass area of Quetta on Thursday evening.

According to police sources, the twin blasts occurred at Khaizi Chowk, leaving ten persons injured. The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital for medical aid.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.