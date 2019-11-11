Ten Injured As A Coaster Plunges Into A Ditch
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Ten people were injured as a coaster fell into a ditch near to the area of Shaheedon Wala more located in Khushab on Monday.
According to police sources over-speeding caused the tragic incident that left 10 people in critical condition on the spot, reported a private news channel.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, no causality was reported till filing the news.