Ten injured as a coaster plunges into a ditch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Ten people were injured as a coaster fell into a ditch near to the area of Shaheedon Wala more located in Khushab on Monday.

According to police sources over-speeding caused the tragic incident that left 10 people in critical condition on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, no causality was reported till filing the news.