Ten Injured As Bogie Of Passenger Train Derails

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Ten injured as bogie of passenger train derails

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :At least 10 people including five women sustained injuries as a bogie of a passenger train derailed near Chak Jhumra in the wee hours on Thursday.

  Rescue 1122 spokesman said that bogie of Mianwali Express bounded from Lahore to Mianwali derailed near Chak Jhumra because of faulty rail track near Dogran Wala Phattak.   Consequently,10 passengers including M.

Zakar s/o Zaman Khan (29) r/o Mianwali, Tahira Bibi w/o Zia Ullah (40) r/o Esa Khail, Rizwana Bibi w/o Habib Khan (36) r/o Sargodha, Hijab Fatima d/o Asghar Ali (17) r/o Chiniot, Salma w/o Abdul Sattar (45) r/o Dunia Pur, Muqaram s/o Farukh (26) r/o Okara, Minahil Khan d/o Asif (16) r/o Lahore, Zuhaib Khan s/o Asif (14) r/o Lahore, Babar s/o Abdul Ghafoor (64) r/o Sargodha and Nadir Khan s/o Noor Gull (55) r/o Lahore received multiple injuries.

 Upon getting information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured passengers.  According to initial reports, the mishap occurred due to the poor conditions of the track after rain while further investigation was underway, spokesman of Railway Police said.

