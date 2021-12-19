Ten injured as bus overturns

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Ten people including a bus driver were injured in a bus accident, in the area of Dijkot police station on Sunday morning.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said the accident took place on Sammundri Road near Darbar Dalowal where a moving bus overturned after its driver lost control over the steering wheel.

As a result, bus driver Hafiz Faisal Sattar (21), Allah Ditta (50), Sarwar (60), Nusrat (53), Muhammad Usman (39), Kishwar (65), Ashfaq (20), Shakeel Ahmad (54), Sajid (35) and Kalsoom (45) sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital after providing first aid.

Police were investigating.