Ten Injured As Bus Overturns In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 01:01 PM

Ten passengers, including two women, were injured when a passenger bus overturned due to fog near Vario forest, tehsil Pasrur, on Saturday

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the bus was on its way to Shakargarh from Rawalpindi when it overturned due to fog.

As a result, ten passengers including Zakaullah (70), Naseer (50), Naziran (55), Venice (55), Ali (30), Asif (40), Rehman (32), Amjad (50), Husnain (23) and Zain (12) sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 provided first-aid to all the injured on the spot, while four seriously injured - Zakaullah, Naseer, Naziran and Venice were shifted to a hospital.

