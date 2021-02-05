UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Injured In Sibi Blast

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 02:05 PM

Ten injured in Sibi blast

At least ten people sustained injured when an explosive device attached with a motorcycle went off at Loni Road area, Sibi on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :At least ten people sustained injured when an explosive device attached with a motorcycle went off at Loni Road area, Sibi on Friday.

Police said unknown assailants parked the motorbike near Loni Road which went off causing injuries to number of people.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Police cordoned off the area and started search operation.

Related Topics

Injured Road Sibi

Recent Stories

Leader of Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula Arrested D ..

4 minutes ago

China Says Common Interests With US Bigger Than Di ..

4 minutes ago

Longest curfew in Kashmir; a sheer violation of HR ..

10 minutes ago

Trial on Mixed Sputnik V-AstraZeneca Dosing Ongoin ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris against ..

10 minutes ago

Palau Plans to Withdraw From Pacific Islands Forum ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.