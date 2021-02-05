Ten injured in Sibi blast

At least ten people sustained injured when an explosive device attached with a motorcycle went off at Loni Road area, Sibi on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :At least ten people sustained injured when an explosive device attached with a motorcycle went off at Loni Road area, Sibi on Friday.

Police said unknown assailants parked the motorbike near Loni Road which went off causing injuries to number of people.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Police cordoned off the area and started search operation.