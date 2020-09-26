Ten Injured In Truck, Van Collision
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:26 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Ten people including women were injured when a commuters van collided with a truck near here on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Chak Teenwaley Phatak, where a rashly driven van collided with a truck.
As a result, ten commuters including women sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.