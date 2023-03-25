UrduPoint.com

Ten Injured Of Road Mishap Referred To Saidu Sharif Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Sharif hospital

At least 10 persons were injured in a road accident near Sunaila area of tehsil Puran, the spokesman of Rescue1122 said on Saturday

An ill-fated Suzuki van carrying 16 passengers from Puran to Shangla was plunged into a deep ravine when the driver of the van lost his control due to heavy rain.

An ill-fated Suzuki van carrying 16 passengers from Puran to Shangla was plunged into a deep ravine when the driver of the van lost his control due to heavy rain.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ hospital Puran. However, the doctors referred six persons who received critical injuries to Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital, Swat.

