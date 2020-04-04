UrduPoint.com
Ten Injured Over Land Dispute In Dasht

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:21 PM

Ten injured over land dispute in Dasht

At least 10 persons received injuries in a clash between two groups over land dispute near Dasht area of Mastung district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons received injuries in a clash between two groups over land dispute near Dasht area of Mastung district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans attacked at each other with sticks and opening firing after developing land dispute between both groups at Killi Shair Ali near Dasht area.

As a result, ten people of both group suffered injuries on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital Quetta for medical aid where the injured were identified as Qaim Khan, Muhammad Abid, Faqir Muhammad, Haji Fateh, Manzoor Ahmed, Surab Khan, Shair Ahmed, Naseer Ahmed, Agha Gull and Nisar Ahmed.

Two of them including Qaim Khan and Nisar Ahmed were reported to be serious injuries.

Levies Force is looking into the matter.

