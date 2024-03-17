Open Menu

Ten Involved In Betting On Horse Race Apprehended

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Ten involved in betting on horse race apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) In a crackdown on illegal online gambling, Morgah police have apprehended 10 gamblers who were involved in betting on horse races here Sunday.

The gamblers were identified as Khurram Shehzad, Aslam, Abdullah, iIlyas, Raees, Tahir, Irshad, Siddique, Abdul Waheed, and Fayyaz Hussain.

Upon their arrest, police also seized a total of Rs 12,650, 09 mobile phones, laptops, LED screens, and various other devices presumably used for facilitating the illicit gambling activities.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz emphasized that gambling is root cause of other evils. He reiterated that strict action will be taken against such anti social elements without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Nasir Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

17 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

18 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

20 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

20 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

20 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

20 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

20 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

20 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan