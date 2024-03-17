Ten Involved In Betting On Horse Race Apprehended
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) In a crackdown on illegal online gambling, Morgah police have apprehended 10 gamblers who were involved in betting on horse races here Sunday.
The gamblers were identified as Khurram Shehzad, Aslam, Abdullah, iIlyas, Raees, Tahir, Irshad, Siddique, Abdul Waheed, and Fayyaz Hussain.
Upon their arrest, police also seized a total of Rs 12,650, 09 mobile phones, laptops, LED screens, and various other devices presumably used for facilitating the illicit gambling activities.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz emphasized that gambling is root cause of other evils. He reiterated that strict action will be taken against such anti social elements without any discrimination.
