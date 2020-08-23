UrduPoint.com
Ten Killed, 18 Injured In Sibbi Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :At least ten passengers were killed and 18 others received injuries on Sunday in a head on collision between speeding passenger wagon and a mazda truck on national highway near Sibbi.

According to the police and Rescue sources, the incident took place on national highway in which ten persons were died and 18 persons including two children and a woman were injured.

The dead bodies and injured were instantly shifted to the DHQ Hospital Sibbi, where emergency was declared.

The hospital sources told that the condition of three among the injured was critical.

More Stories From Pakistan

