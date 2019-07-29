Ten killed, 29 injured during recent torrential rains: PDMA

At least 10 persons have been killed while 29 others received wounds during five-day torrential rains in the province, said a report pertaining devastations statistics issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 10 persons have been killed while 29 others received wounds during five-day torrential rains in the province, said a report pertaining devastations statistics issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here Monday.

The killed included five children and a woman among which three from Buner, three from Shangla while two person from district Mansehra and one each from Abbottabad and South Waziristan.

The report stated that as many as 29 person were injured while 27 animals were perished. Similarly nine house have been fully damaged while 16 house partially damaged during torrential rains.

The total 10 district have been declared rain affected, the report said.