UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Killed, 29 Injured During Recent Torrential Rains: PDMA

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 08:33 PM

Ten killed, 29 injured during recent torrential rains: PDMA

At least 10 persons have been killed while 29 others received wounds during five-day torrential rains in the province, said a report pertaining devastations statistics issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 10 persons have been killed while 29 others received wounds during five-day torrential rains in the province, said a report pertaining devastations statistics issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here Monday.

The killed included five children and a woman among which three from Buner, three from Shangla while two person from district Mansehra and one each from Abbottabad and South Waziristan.

The report stated that as many as 29 person were injured while 27 animals were perished. Similarly nine house have been fully damaged while 16 house partially damaged during torrential rains.

The total 10 district have been declared rain affected, the report said.

Related Topics

Injured South Waziristan Abbottabad Mansehra Shangla Buner Women From Rains

Recent Stories

Local authorities launches operation against quack ..

39 seconds ago

Four contractors booked in Sialkot

40 seconds ago

BISP to facilitate welfare program for education

42 seconds ago

England chief Giles says Test Championship could l ..

44 seconds ago

‏OIC condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

49 minutes ago

Mexican Bishop praises UAE’s role in promoting t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.