Ten Madrassah students injure in gas cylinder explosion

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) At least 10 female students got injured as a gas cylinder exploded in Madrassah on Grid road here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a gas cylinder was exploded in Madrassah ‘Kahdija-Tul-Kubra Lil Banat’ situated here on Grid road.

As a result 10 female students received burn injuries.

After receiving information about the incident, the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and shifted the students to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The explosion caused fear and panic in the area.

APP/akt