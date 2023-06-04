UrduPoint.com

Ten MC Officials Suspended Over Absence From Duty

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 07:20 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Jawad-Ul-Hassan Gondal suspended ten officials of the municipal corporation (MC) over absence from duty during a surprise visit to different water supply schemes on Saturday late night.

In line with special directives of Commissioner DG Khan, the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation conducted surprise visits of different water supply schemes and checked the attendance of the officials.

The officer found seven officials absent from duty and suspended them all. He also suspended three supervisors of the concerned schemes.

The CO MC appointed Municipal Officer Planning Khursheed Naseer and Municipal Officer Regulation as inquiry officers and directed them to send inquiry reports to his office at the earliest.

Later, he presided over a meeting of the engineering branch and which he directed officers concerned to give their best in improving performance and also to resolve public complaints on priority.

He said that a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted on performance and attendance.

The CO MC Jawad-Ul-Hassan Gondal directed contractors to ensure good quality material in projects adding that the contractors would be blacklisted in case of using sub-standard material.

