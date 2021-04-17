UrduPoint.com
Ten Members Of Tableeghi Jamat Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Ten members of tableeghi jamat injured in road mishap

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) ::Ten members of a tableeghi jamaat were injured when their van overturned in Maano areas of tehsil Salarzai, district Bajaur on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, ten members of a tableeghi jamaat sustain injuries when their van overturned due to breaking of tie rod.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Khar for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, following directives of deputy commissioner, volunteers of Civil Defense Organization visited various areas of tehsil Mamond and inform people about importance of coronavirus preventive measures. They paid door-to-door visit and urged public to adopt preventive measures against Covid-19 and help authorities to contain deadly virus from further spreading.

