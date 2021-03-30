UrduPoint.com
Ten Mobile Shops Launched In Sahiwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:52 PM

The district administration has launched ten mobile shops under Chief Minister Punjab "Insaaf Cheap mobile shops" in various parts of Sahiwal

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched ten mobile shops under Chief Minister Punjab "Insaaf Cheap mobile shops" in various parts of Sahiwal.

The aim of mobile shops is to provide fruits and vegetables to people at lower rates.

Official sources said on Tuesday that Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir visited a mobile shop at Mandi Chowk and said that market committee sold fruits and vegetables to these shops at 10% lower rates.

The mobile units were given to those people on priority who sell fruits and vegetables on push carts and donkey-carts.

The DC said the programme would be extended to village and town levels in the second phase.

