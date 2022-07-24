UrduPoint.com

Ten More Corona Cases Surfaced In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Ten more Corona cases surfaced in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Ten more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,122.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 43,559 from Rawalpindi and 3,563 from other districts. Among the news cases, four arrived from the Islamabad territory area, two each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town, while one of each case arrived from Potohar town and Lahore.

"Presently, 91 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at the health facilities", the report added.

The report further said that 6,981,783 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,020 samples were collected, out of which 1,010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Rawalpindi March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

16 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

16 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

16 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.