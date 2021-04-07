UrduPoint.com
Ten More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:53 PM

Ten more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Ten more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 181 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Ten more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 181 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Wednesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 653 in the district. He said that 1,518 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,204 patients have recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 3,207.

He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 106 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 220 patients, including 137 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 92, including 46 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 1,895 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

