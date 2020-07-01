Ten more COVID-19 positive cases reported in district Matiari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 153 as 10 more patients have been tested positive in district Matiari on Wednesday.

According to a media report, two members of the same family were among ten new cases reported positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

Two patients had lost their lives in the district while 49 active patients were under treatment in different hospitals as well as at their homes while 102 patients have so far been recovered, officials said.

The district administration also appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure and implement standard operating procedures issued by health authorities to contain expected spread of COVD-19 in the district.