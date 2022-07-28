Ten more diagnosed with coronavirus in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Ten more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,172.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,603 from Rawalpindi and 3,569 from other districts.

Among the new cases, seven arrived from the Potohar town, and one from the Rawal town, Taxila and Mianwali.

"Presently, 97 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 6,986,318 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,512 samples were collected, out of which 1,502 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.66 per cent.