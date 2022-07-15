Ten more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as ten people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,022. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Friday, the infected cases included 43,473 from Rawalpindi and 3,549 from other districts.

Among the news cases, four arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Islamabad while one each from Rawal and Potohar towns.

Presently, 81 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes while no patient was admitted to any health facility, the report added.

The report further said that 6,972,044 people, including 44,797 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive was launched on March last year.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,015 samples were collected, out of which 1,005 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 per cent.