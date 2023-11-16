Open Menu

Ten More Diagnosed With Dengue Virus In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Ten more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) As many as ten more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,597 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases, seven cases had arrived from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi,two from Potohar town urban and one from Chaklala Cantonment area.

He added that presently 50 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 40 were confirmed cases while 2,556 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered nine FIRs, issued tickets to ten, and a fine of Rs 8,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 4,679 houses and found larvae in 157 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 3,058 places, the teams found larvae at 11 sites during outdoor surveillance.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

13 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

13 hours ago
Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

13 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

13 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

14 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

14 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

14 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan