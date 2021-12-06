UrduPoint.com

Ten More Diagnosed With Fatal Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:45 PM

Ten more people were tested positive for the deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with four belonging to the Taxila, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town each, while one each case has arrived from Kahutta and AJK

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday,23 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, including 12 in Fauji foundation hospital, six in Institute of Urology, three in Benazir Bhutto, and one in Bilal and Attock hospitals each.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, nine stable and 13 on oxygen support. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 961 samples were collected, out of which 951 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.04 per cent.

