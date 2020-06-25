UrduPoint.com
Ten More Die Of Corona In KP

Ten more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Ten more patients of corona have been died during last 24 hours and 416 new cases of the virus have been reported.

According to Health Department here Thursday, among new cases 61 were reported in passengers coming from abroad.

  The number of corona deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 879 and the count of affected persons is 24303 so far.

The tally of recovered cases is 342 while 137000 corona tests have been conducted. 

