Ten more free flour distribution points set up

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration has increased the number of free flour distribution points in Sargodha tehsil to ten for convenience of destitute people under the special Ramzan package.

Talking to APP here on Monday,Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Arshad Ahmad Wattoo said that in the line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali, ten more flour distribution points were set up in the tehsil which were Grand City Banquet Khushab Road, Crown Palace Khushab Road, Noor Mahal Marriage Hall Lahore Road, Happy Time Marriage Hall Satellite Town, Rex Marriage Hall Satellite Town, Government MC High school Istiqlalabad, Defense Orchard Queen Road, Taj Banquet Hall near Nazir Garden, Prime Care Marriage Hall near Gymkhana and Secondary board where deserving people could get free flour till 5 pm.

He said that free flour would be available 24 hours at Grand City Banquet Khushab Road, Happy Time Marriage Hall Satellite Town, Defense Orchard Queen Road and Prime Care Marriage Hall near Gymkhana.

In case of receiving a confirmation SMS, eligible persons should bring their ID card to get free flour from distribution points, ADC added.